Across the nation, there is a large amount of cats and dogs being surrendered to animal shelters, because of the housing crisis and inflation, which have slowed down adoptions too. These have impacted the Athens Animal Shelter and Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake and BISSELL’s “Empty the Shelters,” in partnership with Dogtopia, are offering special $30 dog and cat adoption rates from May 1 to 15 to help more animals to be adopted.
Adoption includes current vaccinations, wormer, spay/neuter, and microchip. During the last Empty the Shelter event in December 2022, over 50 animals were adopted and the two shelters would love to have more “fur”ever homes found this May for its dogs and cats.
"BISSELL Pet Foundation's ‘Empty the Shelters’ is proven to make a lifesaving difference, and we are thrilled to team up with Dogtopia, who shares our vision to give every pet their best life," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "With Dogtopia's partnership, we are hopeful more pets than ever will find homes during this national event."
Since the 2016 inception of BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters,” nearly 140,000 pets at 605 animal welfare organizations in 47 states and Canada have received second chances. An average of 1,000 shelter pets are adopted each day during each quarterly national event. Through this partnership and continued support, the foundation is looking forward to reaching more pets in more shelters and communities during this upcoming event.
BISSELL Pet Foundation and AARS and HSCCL urge families to do their research about the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements.
The Athens Animal Shelter is located at 902 W. College Street, Athens, and the Humane Society of Cedar Creek Lake is located at 10200 County Road 2403, Kemp.
For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.athensanimalrescue.com and www.hsccl.org.
