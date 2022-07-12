Shellie O'Neal returns to the Henderson County Performing Arts Center with another one-person show, "God Bless America – A World War II Hour," celebrates our nation’s beloved anthems.
O’Neal portrays Sally Brennan, a WWII radio personality, who sings our nation’s favorite anthems and radio commercials of the era and discusses the anthems’ histories and the people and ideas that helped shape our great country.
Performances are at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 16 and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17. Tickets are $10 each and reservations are suggested. Tickets are available at hcpac.org or by calling 903-675-3908.
The events is sponsored by Steve Grant Real Estate, LLC.
This is O’Neal’s second appearance at HCPAC. Last time she performed "This is My Story, This is My Song,” the story of Fanny Crosby to a sell-out crowd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.