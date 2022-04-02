Enjoy an evening of stand-up comedy with Robin Haynie and Friends at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at the Henderson County Performing Arts Center.
Robin Haynie is very happy to return to the stage at Henderson County Performing Arts Center, her theatre home. As a 30-year alum of HCPAC, Haynie has acted, directed, and had several original plays produced over the years. She also produced last summer's Gilmore Gala.
“It is always a thrill to step back on the stage at HCPAC! So many good memories come rushing back” Haynie said, “I am really looking forward to bringing a new experience and great laughs to the audience.”
The first Robin Haynie and Friends Comedy Show sold out. This second show was slated for March of 2020, but we all know how that turned out. In the meantime, Haynie has been building up her act and building up her comedy connections.
“I’ve been working the grind on stages all over DFW. I know, without a doubt, I’m a better comic than I was the last time I was at HCPAC. But what I’m really excited about is all the fantastic comics I’ve come to know,” Haynie said.
“Our last lineup had an amazing headliner and really solid new comics. This time I’m bringing back Josh who was an absolute crowd favorite and has local roots. I’m also proud to be bringing three of the strongest headlining comics I know. This is a powerhouse lineup!”
The show is rated PG-13.
Meet the Comics
Josh Irick
Josh Irick is originally from Oklahoma and spent several years in Athens studying theater at TVCC under LaDonna Davis and HCPAC (Athens Little Theater) under Dennis Gilmore. Here he found his calling. Yes, East Texas is the birthplace for his love of performance art. He spent the next 20 years acting on stage, TV, film, and voice. 3 years ago he moved to the Dallas area and found a new passion; Stand-up Comedy! Now he's back to share his love of laughter at the very place his passion for performing began.
Brandon Davidson
Brandon Davidson’s comedy is based on his experience as a father, husband and BBQ lover. He's a regular in clubs, casinos and the occasional dive bar across the South. He believes that the movie Roadhouse is criminally underrated. He co-hosts "Let Us Be Your Dads", a weekly podcast by Dads about Dads for people that have had Dads. He’s also co-hosted the"ComedyBBQ" podcast which paired touring comics with tasty barbecue. He’s also a two-time semi-finalist for the Funniest Comic in Texas competition.
Monna
An obvious only child, MONNA is a quick witted stand up comedian and the creator/producer of "Claws Out Comedy". Currently, she is based out of Fort Worth, TX but travels nationally and regularly performs at all of the clubs in the DFW metroplex. She has worked with many widely respected comedians including Theo Von, Dan Cummins and Eddie Pepitone. MONNA balances her dark sense of humor with nuanced wordplay and silver linings as she delves into sensitive subjects- ranging from romantic relationships to living with mental illness. Her album “UNSTABLE” is now available to stream on all platforms.
And headliner, Tyler Elliott
Tyler Elliott is tall. Originally from Oklahoma, he now calls Texas his home. Elliott’s soft-spoken delivery can sheathe the bite hiding in his bits. He has a knack for assembling original, engaging ideas, and capping them with dynamite punchlines. He’s opened for Dusty Slay, Christina P, Pauly Shore, The Sklar Bros, Josh Wolf, Shane Mauss, Matt Braunger and many more. Just ask him. He’ll tell you. Tyler was a finalist in The Funniest Comic in Texas 2016.
Get your tickets at hcpac.org or call 903-675-3908.
