Reining Jewels Fine Jewelry of Athens announces an upcoming drawing to benefit CASA of Trinity Valley.
Set for noon Wednesday, Jan. 29, the event features a custom pendant designed by Reigning Jewels co-founder Traci Wilkes. “A Child’s Guardian Angel” tells the story of a CASA volunteer’s work: two hands – and adult and child – cradling a teardrop-shaped diamond that represents the child’s heartache. Angel wings gently enfold the two hands, symbolizing the volunteer’s dedication to ensuring safety and protection for vulnerable children.
“We are big fans of the work CASA is doing,” Wilkes said, “and we really wanted to support the volunteers. This piece would be a wonderful gift for anyone who believes in the power of advocacy for children.”
CASA’s mission is to recruit and train volunteers to give a "voice" to abused and neglected children in court and the foster care system by advocating for the children’s needs and seeking safe, permanent homes for them.
Last year, CASA volunteers in Henderson, Anderson and Cherokee counties advocated for 889 children, according to executive director Emily Heglund.
“Each year we have about 300 new children who enter the foster care system across our three counties,” Heglund said. “There is an urgent need for new volunteers to serve these children. They need positive, caring adults in their lives to help them get through this incredibly difficult time.”
Cast in 10-karat yellow and white gold, the Reigning Jewels custom pendant and adjustable chain together carry a value of $2,800, Wilkes said. Tickets for the drawing are $25 each and can be purchased online through Eventbrite at casa_childs_angel.eventbrite.com.
Tickets are also available at Reigning Jewels, 909 E. Tyler St., Suite 111, in Athens. The store can be reached at (903) 904-5048 or at www.reigningjewels.net.
For more information about volunteering, please call CASA of Trinity Valley at (903) 675-7070 or visit www.casaoftv.org to fill out an application.
