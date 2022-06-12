Mike Peek was more than a familiar face at Trinity Valley Community College, colleagues recall how he changed lives and helped countless students on their way to productive careers.
Peek, who died June 7 at age 71, served his community in several roles and was an active member at First Baptist Church Athens.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11 at the Autry's Carroll-Lehr Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 12 at the First Baptist Church.
"Mike was a great friend and colleague," said Jerry King, TVCC President. “He was a loyal and dedicated part of the HCJC/TVCC Family for 47 years. He was a mentor, a teacher, and a friend that made a tremendous difference in the lives of students, faculty, staff, and the community. Mike was a one-of-a-kind person that loved life and enjoyed having fun. He will be missed by everyone."
As an instructor, Peek was noted for his humor and ability to relate his subject as Professor in the Economics Department to his students.
One wrote: "He made Economics bearable, which is hard to do."
For several years, Peek was Director of Student Activities, often seen taking part in student activities, pitching in to flip a hamburger or pour a drink.
A sidenote to Peek's career in education were the hundreds of football games he officiated over more than 40 years at various levels. He officiated many marquee match ups in high school, junior college and the NCAA. He even had two stints as an NFL replacement official. In 2001, during an official's strike, he was head linesman for a Dallas Cowboys battle with Tampa Bay. That stint in the NFL was cut short by the Sept. 11 tragedy.
In 2012, during another official's strike, Peek called three games featuring the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, St. Louis Rams and Washington Redskins and a Monday Night game between the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers.
Although Peek spent many weekends blowing whistles and throwing flags, doing it in the NFL took it to a new level. Peek said, in the pros, every call has the potential of making millions of fans cheer or jeer, depending on where their loyalties lie.
“When people would ask me about it, I’d say don’t pinch me, I’m dreaming,” Peek said. “As long as it lasted, it was a great situation, and a great experience.”
Peek was elected to the Athens Municipal Water Authority Board in 2014 and again in 2018. He was board president at the time of his passing.
Peek and his wife Beverly were married Dec. 10, 1977. They raised two children, Meredith and Craig, and shared their life in Athens for almost 45 years. Mike delighted in spending time with his grandchildren.
He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church Athens.
Donations may be made in Peek's name to the TVCC Foundation Board to fund a scholarship for future students.
