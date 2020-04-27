Multiple fire departments responded to a pair of sheds Sunday on Peach Tree Road, that produced a complication other than the blaze.
According to Henderson County Sheriff's Office reports, the Payne Springs Fire Department responded to the call about 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of Peach Tree.
When Payne Springs units arrived, they found the larger of the two structures fully involved in flames and the second shed also on fire. Payne Springs reported using two attack lines and 400 feet of 5 inch supply lines to fight the blaze.
Gun Barrel City and Eustace Fire Departments also assisted at the scene. While taking control of the scene, firefighters also discovered a large copperhead snake in some of the debris.
HCSO information indicated firefighters cleared the scene after about two-and-a-half-hours.
Henderson County Fire Marshal Shane Renberg was called to investigate the blaze. The investigation continued on Monday.
