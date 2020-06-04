The often flooded Peach Tree Road in the Cedar Creek Lake area has been closed in preparation for installation of two bridges this summer.
Henderson County Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley announced the closure on Monday. The work will take a little over a month.
On Tuesday Commissioners Court approved a contract for sand needed for the project to raise the road between the bridges about three and a half feet.
"We had a couple of places we were going to be able to get sand," Tuley said at the Commissioners Court meeting. "We had the county attorney write the agreement up."
Tuley said Tommy Manning on Highway 90 in Kaufman County will sell 5,000 feet of sand at a cost of $4 per foot.
Tuley said the bridge will benefit the public traveling through the area and also first responders who now occasionally have to rescue people who try to traverse a flooded road.
Tuley said a rain of two-and-a-half to three inches will usually flood the road. If there has been a recent rain, an additional inch-and-a-half to two inches can cause it to flood again. It is one of the most commonly flooded roads in the county.
Tuley said the Precinct has purchased materials to build two 30 by 50 foot bridges and raise the road three-and-a-half feet between the culverts.
"That is going to allow us to have an open waterway underneath the bridges," Tuley said. "That will allow the water to get out faster and stop the flooding."
In April, Commissioners Court awarded the bid for the 50 foot long bridges to Curtis Neiland Bridge Construction. Tuley has said he hopes to re-open the road by the July 4 weekend, depending on the speed of the construction and if there's dry weather.
