The Henderson County Peace Officers Memorial returns Thursday with officers, officials and citizens gathering at noon on the west side of the Courthouse lawn in Athens.
The observance lasts about 30 minutes.
"We would love to see you there," Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said.
During the ceremony on the Henderson County Courthouse square, the names of those who have fallen in the line of duty in this county — some as far back as the 1800s — will be read. The somber tones of the playing of taps will echo through the city square. Officers from several agencies across Henderson County will march in carrying the colors of the American and Texas flags and a rifle corps will perform a 21-gun salute.
The most recent to die in the line of duty were Tony Ogburn and Paul Habelt who were shot while answering a domestic disturbance in 2007.
For years, the names of the fallen on the granite memorial Charlie Fields, Larry Hopson, K.C. Winn, and Bennie R. Everett.
In 2010, research revealed there had been law officers killed many years before. That year, the names of Rufus H. Day, John E. Rhodes, James Carlie Reeves, James W. Hopson and Elvis Orval Brown were chiseled into the stone.
This is also National Police Week in Athens. Mayor Tony Clay read a proclamation last week explaining that in 1962, President John F. Kennedy designated Peace Officers Memorial Day and National Police Week to recognize the officers who served on the front lines and show appreciation for those who continue to battle against crime.
"We honor the heroism of our law enforcement officers, especially those who have given their lives that others might live, asking God's blessing for the families and friends they left behind," Clay read from the proclamation.
