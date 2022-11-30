The Henderson County Peace Officers Association is hosting its inaugural Coat Drive for those who need more warmth during the upcoming winter months. The drive will run Dec. 1 through Dec. 20 with multiple drop-off locations.
Items requested are for adults and children of all sizes and they can be new or gently used. Examples of items needed are coats, hats, gloves, socks, boots, and blankets.
Chandler City Hall is one of the drop-off locations and items may be donated 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Other locations where items can be dropped off are Gun Barrel City Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Chandler Police Department, and Department of Public Safety/Highway Patrol Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.