By Jennifer Browning
The pea-shelling competition tradition during the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree brings together locals and visitors alike for a truly unique and entertaining event, drawing people of all ages to showcase their dexterity and precision in the art of shelling peas.
This year’s competition was once again made even more entertaining by Athens TX Farmers Market Director DJ Warren who made sure all the pea jokes possible could be told while fingers were working hard to win.
The rules of the competition are straightforward as each participant is provided with a bucket of peas, still nestled within their vibrant purple pods. The objective is to shell as many peas as possible within a specified time frame, but don't let the simplicity of the task fool you; the real challenge lies in the need for nimble fingers and precise technique.
As the clock starts ticking, the contestants get to work. Their fingers move with remarkable speed and grace as they pluck the peas from their pods, striving to maintain a perfect balance between swiftness and accuracy. It's a sight to behold as they immerse themselves in the task, their focus unyielding. Some have never picked a pea before and others have been doing it for decades and definitely have their own method.
DiAnn Allen has won the competition in the past, also won the event last year, and competed against not only her daughter this year but 20 others to keep her title.
The atmosphere is filled with laughter, cheers, and friendly banter among the competitors, creating a sense of camaraderie despite the underlying spirit of healthy competition.
As the time winds down, the excitement intensifies and this year’s competition was close during the different heats, with multiple rounds ending with almost equal amounts of peas in two or more collection containers.
The competition ended with a head-to-head match against Sheria and DiAnn and the winner was chosen almost by a pea. Both were given ribbons and an extra large bag of peas to take home. All peas for this year’s event were provided locally by Sides Farms.
The Pea-Shelling Competition may be a small part of the weekend, but it leaves a lasting impression on all those who witness it—a testament to the enduring power of simple pleasures and the joy of coming together as a community during the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree.
