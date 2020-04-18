Henderson County Precinct 2 Commissioner Scott Tuley said work will begin soon on construction of two bridges to solve the flooding problem on Peach Tree Road in the Gun Barrel City area.
Tuley said the bridge flooded again during the last round of heavy rains to hit the area.
"This is going to be a great thing, not only for the public, but for the first responders that won't have to go out and get people who try to make it over the water," Tuley said.
Tuley said a rain of two-and-a-half to three inches will usually flood the road. If there has been a recent rain, an additional inch-and-a-half to two inches can cause it to flood again.
"Last year, we purchased materials to build two 30 by 50 foot bridges and raise the road three to three-and-a-half feet between the culverts," Tuley said. "That is going to allow us to have an open waterway underneath the bridges. That will allow the water to get out faster and stop the flooding."
On Tuesday, Commissioners Court awarded the bid for the 50 foot long bridges to Curtis Neiland Bridge Construction. Signs will be going up sometime around the first of May informing the public that the Peach Tree which will the closed temporarily during a portion of the construction process which begins about June 1. They hope to re-open the road by the July 4 weekend, depending on the speed of the construction and the weather.
"We're trying to work with someone to get concrete barriers to protect the workers and shut the road off completely so no one can drive around once they pull the culverts," Tuley said.
The Cedar Creek Farms Ranch manager and Tarrant County Regional Water District have been cooperative in allowing the county to have the work done," Tuley said.
