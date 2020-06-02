We are so happy to report that we will once again begin meeting for worship on Sunday, June 7th at 10:30 a.m. We still need to use social distancing. Those of you who may be considered high risk please use your best judgment as to whether you feel safe returning to worship services.
If you make the decision to stay home, we will miss you but will certainly understand that your health and the health of others is a primary concern.
We know that a lot of our members have underlying issues. Only you know what is best.
Masks are suggested, please bring your own if you have one. If you do not have a mask, we will have some disposable masks available.
We will not be meeting for Fellowship before the worship service or Sunday School as yet.
Check our Facebook page (Payne Springs United Methodist Church) for updates going forward, as we will be publishing any news or changes there. We will also be posting videos of Rev. Meeker-Williams' sermons on our Facebook page as well as our Website (www.paynespringsumc.org).
Please continue to be in prayer for our church, community, nation and other nations who are suffering at this time. Our nation needs our prayers more than ever with the violence and social unrest we are experiencing in every major city in our country.
Our Food Pantry here at the church is still open every Saturday, 3--4 p.m. to serve the Payne Springs community until we run out of supplies.
"And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus." Philippians 4:19
