Payne Springs United Methodist Church hosted the Lykins Family as its guests for our Fellowship Night this month. They were blessed by their songs of the Old testament and New testament stories, hymns and gospel favorites. It was a wonderful evenings food, fellowship, music and a chance to meet the new interim pastor and his wife. Pictured: Lindy Eckles, played fiddle, banjo and guitar, her husband Brett , Loren lead guitar and vocals, Jerri vocals, an Abby played Mandolin and vocals. An amazing talented family. Their favorite song was written by Sam Smith, their local chiropractor in Bullard. A beautiful song tilted ‘Broken Lives are Mended Here.’
