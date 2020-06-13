We celebrate being able to meet for worship once again after having sheltered in place for so long. We are still practicing social distancing, so those of you who may be considered high risk please use your best judgment as to whether you feel safe returning to worship services. If you make the decision to stay home, we will miss you but will certainly understand that your health and the health of others is a primary concern. Only you know what is best for you.We have some disposable masks available, but please bring your own if you have one.
We will not be meeting for Fellowship before the worship service or Sunday School as yet.
Check our Facebook page (Payne Springs United Methodist Church) for updates going forward, as we will be publishing any news or changes there.
Please continue to be in prayer for our church, community, nation, and other nations who are suffering at this time. Our nation needs our prayers more than ever during these uncertain times.
Our Food Pantry is open every Saturday, 3-4 p.m. to serve the Payne Springs community as supplies are available.
"And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.