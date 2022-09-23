Fun Night at Payne Springs United Methodist Church was a fun-filled evening. The band really cheered up the crowd.
In Texas you have to have a fiddle in the band, and the event had one in John Blevins; plus a steel guitar player, Larry Dunn, and Bobby Parker on the guitar, an excellent bass player and leader of the band, David McEuen, and drummer Gary Edmonson, who never missed a beat. As a surprise, singers from other bands in the crowd were asked to join in.
The next event is set for 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.