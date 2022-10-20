Payne Springs United Methodist Church was entertained by the Pic-N-Spur Band and a delicious barbecue was served Oct. 7. Members of the band are, from left to right, bass player Ruben Austin; lead guitar and vocals Kit Carson; vocals and harmonica, Sam Walzel; rhythm guitar and vocal, Mick Roberts; and Billy Bucher on the Cajon. Everyone had a fun time. The next Fun Night will be Nov. 2. For more information, call 903-451-2978.
Payne Springs UMC hosts Fun Night
- From Staff Reports
