5-13-23 Payne Springs UMC.jpg

Courtesy photo

Rayburn and Angela will be playing and singing a variety of songs at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20 At Payne Springs United Methodist Church.

Payne Springs United Methodist Church at 9667 State Highway 198 in Mabank, is hosting a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, after which Rayburn and Angela will be playing and singing a variety of songs which will include some George Strait. Come and enjoy an evening of good food and good music. For more information call 903-451-2978 or 903-451-3131.

