Payne Springs United Methodist Church at 9667 State Highway 198 in Mabank, is hosting a potluck dinner at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 20, after which Rayburn and Angela will be playing and singing a variety of songs which will include some George Strait. Come and enjoy an evening of good food and good music. For more information call 903-451-2978 or 903-451-3131.
centerpiece featured
Payne Springs UMC hosting potluck, live music
- From Staff Reports
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Masonic Motor-Con rolling into Fiddlers
- Cinco de Mayo Restaurant opens in Athens
- ELECTION DAY: Unofficial May 6 results
- Eustace senior earns Kiwanis scholarship
- Voters elect Athens Mayor, council, school board spots
- Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
- Mabank Golf advances to Regional Tournament
- Letter to the Editor: ‘Preserve old homes before it is too late’
- Ropers advance to College National Finals Rodeo
- 'We started running': 8 killed in Texas outlet mall shooting
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.