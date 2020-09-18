Two Payne Springs city officials have been arrested and charged with abuse of office and forgery.
City Council member Michael Steven Juica, 66, and Karen Juica, 59, were jailed Thursday night, Sept. 17, after an extensive investigation by the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, County Attorney, and the Texas Comptroller.
In addition to being a sitting member of the city council, Michael was also the supervisor for maintenance of vehicles, while Karen was the former City Judge and current City Secretary. She was suspended of her duties as the investigation unfolded.
Search warrants for City Hall and a residence were approved by District Judge Scott McKee and executed earlier this month, Sept. 10.
Michael is charged with forgery and abuse of official capacity. His bonds total $25,000.
Karen is charged with two counts of forgery. Her bonds are set at $30,000.
Both are currently in the custody of the Henderson County Jail awaiting arraignment.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the investigation by the three law enforcement agencies is on-going.
