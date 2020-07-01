A 62-year-old man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with possession of methamphetamine. According to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, the suspect was caught trying to throw away the illegal drug.
Gary Martin Roundtree of Payne Springs was stopped for a traffic violation as he drove through nearby Gun Barrel City.
Hillhouse’s Narcotics Investigators Gabriel Shue, Kenneth Slaton, and Jonathan Hutchison stopped the vehicle and asked the suspect to exit his car.
Standing at rear of his vehicle, Roundtree reportedly threw a pouch into the grass on the side of the road.
Investigators identified a clear, crystal-like substance believed to be meth inside the discarded pouch.
Roundtree was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance penalty group one, more than four grams, less than 200, and tampering/fabricating physical evidence. His bonds total $14,500.
“This particular drug knows no boundaries,” Sheriff Hillhouse said. “Young and old alike equally find themselves addicted quickly and find it difficult to break the habit.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.