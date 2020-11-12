11-12-20 Payne Springs Fire.jpg

Two calls at once kept the volunteers of Payne Springs Fire Rescue busy this Monday afternoon, Nov. 9.

The first call came in as a grass fire with a possible shed on fire. Chief 1 arrived to find the shed was damaged but no longer on fire and the fire had spread across lots and into a couple of tires. Brush 1 handled the call with Chief 1.

While other units were responding to the fire, PSFR was paged out for a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 198 and Leisure Land Rd. There were no injuries as a result of the MVC.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you