Two calls at once kept the volunteers of Payne Springs Fire Rescue busy this Monday afternoon, Nov. 9.
The first call came in as a grass fire with a possible shed on fire. Chief 1 arrived to find the shed was damaged but no longer on fire and the fire had spread across lots and into a couple of tires. Brush 1 handled the call with Chief 1.
While other units were responding to the fire, PSFR was paged out for a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 198 and Leisure Land Rd. There were no injuries as a result of the MVC.
