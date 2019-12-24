The Payne Springs Fire Rescue worked two fires in Indian Harbor in the past week, with the calls coming on Tuesday and Saturday.
On Saturday night, shortly before midnight, Payne Springs firefighters were alerted concerning a structure fire on Ute Trail. Crews arrived to find a working structure fire.
The firefighters opted for an interior attack of the blaze and were quickly able to knock it down. A primary and secondary search of the inside of the structure did not indicate that any occupant was inside.
The fire was turned over to the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s office for investigation. Fire Marshal Shane Renberg returned to the structure on Monday.
PSFR was assisted by GBC Fire and Eustace Fire. As always we appreciate the assistance.
On December 17, Payne Springs volunteers were dispatched to a brush fire on the 100 block of Ute Trail in Indian Harbor. The Brush 1 vehicle arrived on location with two volunteers who found that a controlled burn that had gotten out of control and was threatening a structure. The crew pulled two reel lines and attacked the head of the fire. Personnel contained the fire in less than a minute. Other units also arrived to help completely extinguish the fire.
