Payne Springs Fire Department units responded to a pair of 911 calls involving motor vehicles over the holiday weekend.
Late Thursday, the volunteers of PSFR were alerted to a collision where a vehicle crashed into a power pole near Carolyn Estates. Lines were down as a result of the crash. Payne Springs reported that crews arrived to find the driver had left the scene and the road was closed in both directions due to power lines. Crews remained at the location until 3 a.m. due to the hazards, while Trinity Valley Electric Co-op worked to fix the issue.
The department's Facebook page reported a fire in the Cherokee Shores subdivision Friday night began with a car in flames and threatened a nearby structure.
Payne Springs volunteer firefighters were sent to the location at 7:30 p.m. Friday. When the chief arrived, he found that a car that had gone up in flames. Personnel worked quickly to keep the flames from getting to the adjacent home.
Payne Springs Engine 1, with five firefighters aboard, was dispatched to the blaze.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.