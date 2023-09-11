Dr. Lexi Clay may be a new Associate Veterinarian at the Veterinary Medical Center of Athens, but she is not new to loving animals and caring for them.
Dr. Clay has thought about becoming a vet since her childhood friend, Brooke, passed away from brain cancer when they were seven years old. The two would play veterinarian with a makeshift clinic that was actually a play kitchen. She says, “There wasn’t a stuffed animal in either of our houses that didn’t have a cast or bandage on it.” Dr. Clay says that since her friend didn’t get to grow up and change the world like she should have, “I wanted to for both of us.”
Dr. Clay moved to Athens from the Midwest in April 2023 after graduating from the Oklahoma State College of Veterinary Medicine with a bachelor's degree in animal science and a doctorate in Veterinary Medicine. She says that what she likes best about being a vet is seeing people have a special bond with their animals. Her heart is full when she’s been helping a dog for multiple days in the hospital and the pet gets to go home and be back with “their human” again.
She says that the hard days are when she has a few euthanasias and she ends up running late for other appointments as she likes talking about the pets and making a bond with the owners, so they feel peace knowing that she too cared until the end. Dr. Clay says that she also feels sadness and not everyone sees that “and that’s okay, but vets are human too.”
Dr. Clay has been a bird-dog owner her entire life and loves to train them. She says, “Bird dogs have this loyalty and drive that regular pets don’t have and even though they might leave me for a cheeseburger, I wouldn’t trade them for anything.”
She and her husband currently have two bird dogs that she claims are the most amazing dogs she’s ever had, one of which is a red Golden Retriever, and one is a yellow Labrador Retriever. Both dogs are retired and no longer hunt, but they still practice and swim to get dummy birds. Dr. Clay also has a Bloodhound with some tracking training, a Heeler they found on the side of the road, and a Dachshund puppy.
Dr. Clay’s background in college was in food animals and feedlot nutrition and she says loves animals such as goats and beef cattle, but alpacas are her favorite because of their ears. She says, “Alpacas can be so stubborn but sweet and are fascinating in the way they need to be cared for is that it is so different from other animals.”
Beef cattle also play into Dr. Clay’s favorite food which is a good ribeye. Some other fun tidbits of information about Athen’s newest veterinarian is that her favorite hobby is swimming and she loves the water. She says, “I wish I was a duck and could swim in the lake all day, but not a fish because they freak me out.” She is also fluent in Spanish which was her minor in college.
Although she has only been here a few months, Dr. Clay has already made a lot of friends and says she loves the clients they have at VMCA. She says, “I am really excited to make a connection with this community and do what I can to help both pets and public health in the process. The people here are so kind and I’m excited to call this place home.”
Dr. Clay, Drs. Morton and the other veterinarians and staff at the VMCA are located at 1404 E. Tyler Hwy, Athens where they offer a range of veterinary services, from routine to emergency with extended hours until 10 p.m. each day and can be reached at 903-675-5708.
