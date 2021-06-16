The East Texas Arboretum Glow Run was a huge success with around 40 participants. Money raised goes towards the general fund that helps provide maintenance and beautification of the grounds and assists with operating costs.
“I would like to thank the arboretum board for their hard work to make this event successful,"said Deb Deas, a board member. "The City of Athens was instrumental in facilitating the glow run. Thanks to all the departments that helped make this successful and fun for Athens' residents and also East Texas!"
Families, pets, friends all walked, trotted and jogged the winding trail of the Cain Center.
First place winners in each age group were Eduardo Antonio, Landry Helm, Jasper Middleton, Mackenzie Miller, Morgan Smith, Julie McCracken, Jose Antonio, Kristin Stewart, Jerry Umphries, Pamela Johnson, Emily Porter, Carissa Feagins, Fernando Guerra, Blanca Guzman, Jessica Smith and Beth Middleton. Each dog got a scarf to wear and each runner received a t-shirt and glow jewelry to wear.
The next fundraiser for ETABS will be their Father’s Day Fish Fry from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Arboretum. Plates are $15 and include fried fish, hushpuppies and more.
"The Arboretum Board depends on fundraisers, rentals, and donations to keep our gates open,” Deas said. "Plan to come have lunch Friday."
