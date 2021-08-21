Imagine being a shepherd for a quarter of a century, guarding, guiding and nurturing your flock day and night. Pastor Paul McKinney recently celebrated this milestone at The First Baptist Church of Eustace.
The occasion was celebrated with song, sermons and moving tributes by various pastors, church members and speakers affiliated with McKinney since his time began at the church. His church members, peers and staff are quick to confirm why he was the best man for the job at FBCE.
His journey began pursuing an undergraduate degree in music education. It wasn’t until years later he felt called to the ministry. Once he settled in, he became a leader to his church with sleeves rolled up and a smile on his face ready to serve and answer the call.
McKinney attended Sam Houston State after high school and graduated with a degree in music education. During this time he met and married wife Leslee, who was in marching band with him. After finishing his education they moved to various locations and worked a variety of jobs while Leslee finished her degree in business administration.
Afterwards, the family moved to Lake Jackson where they developed a relationship with the pastor at their church and McKinney felt his first call to the ministry.
“The pastor suggested I come with him to seminary where he was finishing his doctorate during the summer, and that is how I got my start in seminary,” McKinney said.
He received a Master of Divinity in theological studies from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1992. That is when FBC Eustace reached out to him.
“When you graduate from seminary they send your resume out all over,” he said. “Erv Anderson, chairman of the search committee, called me, I thought he said First Baptist Houston, and I thought 'Wow!'”
“He said Eustace, but I couldn’t even find it on the map,” McKinney said. “We moved here with our three girls.”
He acted as musical and youth director for three years, the church had a high turnover rate for youth ministers at the time and this left kids leery.
"They wanted to know if I was going to hang around, I hoped to,” McKinney said. “I noticed the band director at the high school had a big band but no assistant. We became friends and I became assistant band director working at the school from 8 a.m. to noon which helped the youth group to grow really well because they knew me already.”
The pastor at the time, Glen Clifton, was called elsewhere which left an opening. The next six months included various evangelists and pastors coming to speak, but when the church asked McKinney to be pastor, he had to pray about it. Three months later they asked him to do an official sermon marking him eligible for the position.
“I hadn’t preached since seminary, I had 10 pages, about one page into it, I lost my place, it felt awful,” McKinney said. “At the time you went to the back of the church afterwards to shake hands and I told my wife I probably wasn’t going to get it.”
That evening he had a chance for redemption at the night service where he spoke from the heart.
“That went much better,” he said.
Since then, he has set out to create a church God can use and according to member comments and opinions he has achieved that goal serving by example.
“My vision is we need to grow as close as we can to the Lord so He can trust us with who He sends,” McKinney said.
He immediately started with bible studies, built a family life center with Sunday school rooms and fellowship areas. When there has been a gap in music or youth ministry, he has stepped in to fill the call personally.
“If you are looking for a church that proclaims the gospel, the love of Christ and believes in the accuracy of the Bible, this is a good place for you,” he said.
If you are interested in learning more about FBC Eustace you can watch live stream services on the FBCEustace Facebook page or visit their website at www.fbceustace.net.
Sunday starts with donuts at 9 a.m., Sunday school for all ages at 9:30 a.m. and worship at 10:45 a.m. Sunday night offer a variety. In the summer services are held at 6 p.m. During the fall and spring home groups are offered at 6 p.m. Sunday evenings. Wednesday night starts with a meal at 6 p.m. with youth, bible study and prayer groups branching off at 6:30 p.m.
Pastor McKinney said his goal is to make sure everyone has a personal relationship with Jesus Christ and feels loved.
“Our desire is to love them and help them any way we can,” he said.
