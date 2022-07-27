The past and present came together during the terrapin races at the Black-eyed Pea Jamboree over the weekend as two Athens families, the Walkers and Buchingers, were recognized for contributing to the history, and now future, of these races.
The terrapin races have always been a popular event at the jamboree and this weekend proved they can still draw in a crowd. The Kiwanis Club of Athens organized and sponsored the terrapin races and they wanted to make sure and keep the honor and history of this tradition alive.
According to local lore, Woodrow Walker, who was an Athens banker and also considered to be quite a character by his family, had a family dog named Hogan the Wonder Dog, named after the lead in the TV series Hogan’s Heroes. The dog would always find a way to escape and soon he developed an interest in terrapins that he would find on the family’s property.
At one time, Hogan had managed to collect over 300 terrapins and Woodrow and some friends decided the best thing to do with them would be to race them. The terrapin races began at the livestock show but soon came to the Jamboree.
Saturday’s Terrapin Race Commissioner, Terry Buchinger, also has special history in the event. Three of Terry and his wife, Francis’ great-grandchildren entered Saturday’s terrapin race with three terrapins that were first raced in 1976 by Terry and Francis’ kids.
These terrapins were also raced by their grandchildren and over the years they have had grand champion terrapins. There are now three generations of Buchinger children who have raced in the terrapin races at the BEP Jamboree over the past 46 years.
Both families were represented by multiple generations to celebrate the day and watch the race. Kiwanian Seth Davidson called the race and gave fantastic commentary as the enthusiastic crowd cheered on.
Two terrapins started off very excited to be there and raced to the finish quite quickly. The other terrapins seemed to be confused about their goal, especially poor Marlin who started over three times.
The turtle race was done on the ground and one was the clear winner with the other racers vying for the remaining spots.
The Kiwanis Club built a new terrapin racetrack with the help of Johnny Johnson at Silverline Roofing and Shane at Ace Banner & Specialty Printing and they have named it “Woodrow Walker Downs” in honor of the man with the idea for the races.
