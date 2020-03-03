Henderson County, the Henderson County Republican Party and the Henderson County Democratic Party have joined together to host an Old Fashioned Elections Night Returns Watching Party. The watch party will start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Henderson County Courthouse Annex, 125 North Prairieville Street in Athens.
County Judge Wade McKinney said, “Henderson County is family, and family get togethers are something we need more of. Henderson county is a diverse and multi-generational community where friends and family come before politics."
For decades, it was tradition for citizens to gather at the courthouse on Election Night to watch as the poll results came in and were announced. The last year the party was held was 2014. No one really remembers why the tradition was stopped.
"Tradition is an important part of being a Texan and an American." Daniel Hunt, Republican Party Chairman said. “So is voting.”
The Democrat and Republican Parties are both holding primary elections to determine their candidates for the General Election in November.
"This is a great opportunity for all of us to come together and celebrate democracy at work", Kelley Townsend, Democrat Party Chairwoman said.
The Henderson County Commissioners Court voted this year to move Henderson County to voting centers. Registered voters in Henderson County can now vote from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday at any of the 24 polling places in the county. The Annex will open its doors at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night. Admission is free, and attendees can bring lawn or folding chairs, snacks and drinks (no alcohol). Election results will be posted on a chalk board as they come in.
