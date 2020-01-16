Henderson County residents will have multiple opportunities to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with these upcoming events.
Henderson County Black Rodeo Associations invites the public to participate in its Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade, set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
The route is set from Trinity Valley Community College to the Downtown Square. The signature event celebrates Dr. King's Legacy of Justice, Peace, and Equality and it also supports local outreach efforts. This year's theme is "LET FREEDOM RING: Remembering and Living the DREAM." The route will begin at Trinity Valley Community College and travel northbound on Hwy 19 to Downtown Square and back to the college.
Johnson Chapel A. M. E. Church in Malakoff will host its Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Gospel Explosion under the leadership of Rev. Keith Ray at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, and all choirs, soloists, praise teams, etc., are invited to come help celebrate the legacy of Dr. King.
The Henderson County Black History Committee will host its annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Candlelight Vigil at 7 p.m. Monday Jan. 20 at Johnson Chapel A.M.E. Church. The speaker will be Bishop Richard Washington from Church of the Living God Athens. All are welcome to attend the event and celebrate the legacy of Dr. King.
