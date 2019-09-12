A para-glider accident left a man dead on the scene Thursday morning in Henderson County.
The Henderson County Sheriff's Office got the call around 9 a.m. Thursday, that a para-glider had hit power lines just outside of Eustace.
HCSO, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Eustace Fire Department responded to the scene at the intersection of County Road 2857 and Farm to Market 2329.
A neighbor who had been watching the flight, spoke to the Athens Review and reported hearing a loud explosion followed by silence.
Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the investigation has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.
The Athens Review contacted the FAA, but they were unable to release the man's identity. The Athens Review will continue to provide details as they are released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.