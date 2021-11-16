Social media has already been buzzing about Panda Express Athens, but if you need another reason to go check it out, do it for charity. On Wednesday, Nov. 17, 50% of certain sales will go toward local homeless ministry Love In Action.
For LIA to benefit, you have to bring the flyer in person or on your smart phone. Orders placed on the Panda Express App or at pandaexpress.com need only to enter promo code 328359 in the promo code box for the sale to qualify.
LIA is one of nine potential local nonprofits that this could positively impact.
"About two months ago I got an email from the community liaison of Panda Express stating that the first nine nonprofits in our area could sign up for a fundraiser," said Teri Caswell, LIA Director. "I immediately answered."
Panda Express is open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and located at 1006 E Tyler St. in Athens.
To learn more about Panda Express and their community outreach programs visit https://community.pandaexpress.com.
Love in Action was established in 2016 and exists to demonstrate the love of Christ to the homeless and marginalized in Henderson County by meeting their basic individual needs and endeavoring to build bridges for them to escape the tyranny of poverty. They offer a variety of services. For more information please visit them online at https://www.loveinactionhc.com
