Love in Action Homeless Ministry received a donation of $1,429.32 from the Panda Express fundraiser Nov. 17. The amount was 50% of compliant sales earned that day.
The local chain reached out to nonprofits in the area and offered an opportunity to receive a donation of 50% of the profits on a set day in November. LIA applied and qualified.
LIA and supporters started spreading the word regarding the fundraiser and distributing flyers. When the day finally came, so did the community. The location was very busy that day due to the amazing community support, according to Teri Caswell, LIA director.
“We are so grateful for all the folks who participated that day," she said. "Most of all, we are grateful for the staff at Panda Express who went out of their way to make it successful!”
Love in Action is a homeless ministry in Athens that offers food, laundry services and ministers to other needs found in the homeless community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.