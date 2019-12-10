Wake up your little ones and hop on over to the First Baptist Church Eustace from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday for Pancakes with Olaf. Eustace High School Band Boosters are sponsoring the event which will include a Frozen-themed costume contest from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Dress up as Olaf or any frozen character and prizes will be awarded.
Tickets for this event are available by calling Cory at 903-654-0621 or Jennifer at 903-386-8791.
After you finish your pancakes drive over to the second Malakoff Holiday Stroll. Malakoff merchants will be open with snacks and holiday cheer from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Participating merchants include Antiques on Royall, Artful Thinking, HF Family Table & Market, J. Hilburn, Lindy Antique Mall, Malakoff Junction Antique Mall, Mister Sweet Tooth and VaULT. For more information on this event please contact 903-489-0972 or email info@hffamilytable.com.
