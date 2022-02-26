If the cold February weather has whetted your appetite for some comfort food, the wait is almost over.
On Tuesday, Athens Kiwanis will serve hundreds of pancakes to those who visit the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall for a meal, two, or three.
Tickets are $7 at the door, or $6 from a club member. Serving is from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Unlike 2021, when special COVID-19 precautions were in place, and the pancakes were placed in a warmer before serving, things will go back to normal this year.
“If you’re asking, ‘Am I going to get fresh pancakes off the griddle?’ the answer is yes,” said Thomas Faulk, Pancake Day chairman.
It’s always a challenge to get everything ready for the cooking and serving and Faulk said they won’t be able to start setting things up until Monday morning because of events at the church this weekend. They have to erect a tent where the cooking will take place, put a floor down and moved in the heavy griddles. Last year, more than 60 club members took part in Pancake Day, either setting up, cooking, serving, or performing other tasks.
Tickets for the raffle are available at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Lilly Enterprises. The drawing is Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. at the event. Tickets are $5 each or $5 for $20.
As of Tuesday, they had sold about 500 raffle tickets, but there were still plenty on hand.
Pancake Day proceeds are used for Kiwanis projects throughout the year, such as improvements to Kiwanis Park, where a new bridge was added in 2021, and scholarships for area students.
The festivities moved to the United Methodist Church grounds on Lovers Lane about five years ago, when the Cain Center closed for renovation.
