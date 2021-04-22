The Athens Kiwanis Club will host Pancake Day from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 4 at Athens First United Methodist Church.
Dine in, drive-through, or order online at AthensKiwanis.square.site. Tickets are $6 per person in advance and $7 the day of and $3 for 8 and younger. Tickets are available at VeraBank, First State Bank, Lilly Enterprises, Prosperity Bank, Athens Advanced Dental, Athens Development Service Center or from any Kiwanis member.
Proceeds benefit the programs of the Athens Kiwanis Club, serving the children of Athens.
