The Athens Kiwanis Pancake Day is nearing and tickets are on sale for a raffle that is part of the 2022 fundraising package for the March 1 event.
The actual pancake meal provides only a portion of the money raised for youth projects each year at the nearly 70-year-old tradition.
“There’s a lot of good stuff,” said Jeaneane Lilly, past Kiwanis President. “Everything raffled was donated by Will and Shannon Traxson, so everything we sell is profit.”
Prizes include a shotgun, Yeti Tote, outdoor benches, Michael Kors travel tote and backpack and a 15 by 36 foot inflatable, above ground swimming pool.
Tickets are $5 and five for $20. The drawing will be during the pancake day festivities.
Tickets for the meal are being printed by Trinity Valley Community College and should be available next week. Club members will be selling them throughout the community.
Last year, the Kiwanis had to make special provisions for how the pancakes were sold because of COVID-19 concerns. This year, things will be going back to normal, with folks gathering in the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall to enjoy the hotcakes, coffee, juice, sausage and a chance to share a meal with friends.
The 2021 version was postponed from its regular March slot on the calendar to May. The February ice storm damaged pipes at the Methodist fellowship hall, causing the date to be moved. Because of COVID, seating was limited to 250 in the building that usually holds more than 500.
