The Athens Kiwanis Club Pancake Day, long a fixture on the first Tuesday of March, has been postponed until a date to be named later.
Kiwanian Thomas Faulk said the fundraiser was a casualty of the ice storm that hit Athens Feb. 14 and lingered through most of the week. Damage from burst pipes at First United Methodist Church, where the event was to be held prompted the postponement.
Faulk assured that even though March 2 is no longer the date, planning and ad sales for the fundraiser continue.
"There will be a pancake day in 2021," Faulk said.
Another concern was whether Athens would still be under a boil water notice on Pancake Day. The notice was lifted Wednesday.
Faulk said, when a new date is set, Kiwanis will get out the information on its Facebook page and through other outlets.
Because of COVID-19, Kiwanis members were introducing some new wrinkles in their Pancake Day offerings this year, including drive up orders.
Pancake day proceeds are used for Kiwanis projects during the year, such as scholarships for graduating seniors and improvements to Kiwanis Park.
Pancake Day was probably the last major event in Athens in 2020 before COVID-19 restrictions shut down large gatherings. Shortly after Pancake Day, the Kiwanis Club suspended live meetings for several weeks.
The Athens Kiwanis Club turned 92 years old in December. Pancake Day has been around for more than 65 years, with the meals previously served at the National Guard Armory and the Cain Center. The event moved to First United Methodist Church after the Cain Center closed for renovation.
