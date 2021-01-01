Jenny Palmer will take her place as the Henderson County District Attorney on Jan. 1. This will be her first time as a prosecutor in two years, but she is no stranger to the position.
She has had her own practice focusing on family law since January 2019. However, she previously served as Assistant District Attorney in Gregg County from 2005 to 2012 and Henderson County from 2012 to 2019 where she found a passion for helping the most vulnerable members of society.
“One of the things I’m most passionate about is being a prosecutor, and was one for almost 14 years. I'm thrilled to go back to my calling,” Palmer said. “I have been very lucky to be in a position to help people. My passion has been to help children and I’ve been able to do that. I am excited to get back and provide.”
Palmer said she is eager to get into the office and start executing numerous ideas, one of which is a dedicated prosecutor that will only handle crimes against children.
This means the same person originally assigned to the child will be able to develop a relationship and work through the entire judicial process with them from trial through appeal.
“The benefit to that is so those children get to know the prosecutor,” she said. “This will be the first time Henderson County has a dedicated crimes against children prosecutor that only handles that type of crime.”
Palmer said she hopes to partner with local schools and agencies to educate parents and teachers on how to identify warning signs of child abuse and how to protect them from sexual predators.
Schools and agencies can contact Palmer for more information on this program at 903-675-6100.
“Many people don’t know the warning signs and I think we can make a big difference,” she said.
The DA's office also wants to expedite the speed of protective orders working through the judicial system and are working closely with law enforcement and local organizations that supply assistance such as the Henderson County Help Center, Family Peace Project and the East Texas Crisis Center.
“When victims need protective orders, we want to ensure they are able to meet with a prosecutor quickly, so we can learn how to keep them safe,” she said.
“We have a really good law enforcement team in Henderson country and I’m excited to support them and what they do. My job is to seek justice whatever that is. This is the most rewarding job, and I love it.”
Palmer will be bring members of a hand selected team with her and merge them with some of the existing staff currently at the DA’s office.
Palmer and her husband of eight years have two children and resides on the edge of Henderson County.
She is a graduate of Baylor University School of Law and was a two-time member of the Order of Barristers. Palmer has volunteered for various boards and committees, was the 2018-2019 President of the Henderson County Bar Association and served as municipal court prosecutor in Eustace and Coffee City.
“I am ready to get in there and start working hard,” she said.
