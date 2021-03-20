Palmer seeks to be a helper as DA

Henderson County District Attorney Jenny Palmer was not surprised by the pace and pressure of the position she took over Jan. 1, she’d seen it first hand as an assistant DA.
Palmer told the Athens Kiwanis Club members at Tilo’s on Tuesday that she relishes her job as a prosecutor and sees it as a way to help people.
“I grew up in Val Verde, Texas, outside of San Antonio and knew very early on I wanted to be a prosecutor,” Palmer said.
She remembers seeing her grandfather on the bench as a district court judge which piqued her interest in the law at an early age.
After Baylor Law School Palmer served as Assistant District Attorney in Gregg County from 2005 to 2012 and Henderson County from 2012 to 2019.
The DA prosecutes all felony cases. The backlog of cases grew during 2020, partially due to COVID-19, to the point where there were 1,900 when she took office.
The six prosecutors have to work through those and about 450 filed since Jan. 1. So far, they’ve taken about 300 to the Grand Jury seated in January. She said once a case is indicted it typically takes about a year to get to trial.
“Because of COVID things have really slowed down,” Palmer said.
The most the office can try with the current staff is about 36 cases per year.
New to the office this year is the Crimes Against Children prosecutor. Samantha Pace handles only physical and sexual abuse cases against children. About every three days a new case is filed.
“Our goal, once we get through with COVID, is for each case to go to Grand Jury within 90 days,” she said.
Another addition is a prosecutor dedicated to Assault/Family Violence.
The prosecutor, Will Carpenter, handles about eight protective orders per week.
