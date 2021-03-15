Cliff Bryan has lived on his property in Athens for 20 years. Wednesday morning, he walked out of his home and found his fish pond a different color.
“I walked up the pond and the further I went the whiter it got,” Bryan said. “It was the color of milk. I don’t know how many gallons of paint you would have to pour in it to make it that color, but it is not a good deal.”
He called the Henderson County Sheriff's Office to report illegal dumping Wednesday morning, March 10, in the 7000 block of Highway 19 South.
HCSO, the Fire Marshal's office and the Texas Commission On Environmental Quality Investigators followed the trail to a nearby property where an investigation has been launched, according to Fire Marshal Shane Renburg.
Bryan is uncertain how to clean up the mess, but said he assumes the TCEQ will be responsible for that.
“Whatever the law decides is what I want to happen,” Bryan said. “I guess the TCEQ will come out and take a look, it is their problem.”
The situation is still under investigation.
