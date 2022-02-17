Spring is still more than a month away, but signs of the times are already beginning to pop.
The white bass spawning run is a reliable indicator of change in the air. It’s an annual affair that kicks off each winter on major rivers and creeks that feed large reservoirs with abundant populations of the brawny sport fish.
Judging from recent reports, it’s just about curtain time for one of nature’s greatest shows. In fact, the opening act may already be underway on a few watery stages.
Getting to Know White Bass
White bass, also called sand bass, are a prolific species prone top congregate in large schools. The fish spend most of the year roaming in deep, open water. Like well-organized wolf packs with insatiable appetites, white bass earn a living making life miserable on hapless pods of shad.
Each winter — sometimes as early as January but usually in February — Mother Nature takes over. Driven by the biological urge to procreate, gangs of white bass numbering well into the thousands begin gravitating towards riverine bottlenecks. When the timing is right, the fish will point their noses into the current and stampede upstream to do their thing, sometimes 20-30 miles from their home turf.
The males are always the first to arrive with the females following close behind. Early on the fish will set-up in large groups on the backs sides of sandbars, in sloughs or in deeper channel bends where they feed, loaf and wait for their internal clocks to tell them to take the next step.
Once actual spawning gets underway, the females will spew thousands of eggs into the slow-moving current to be fertilized by their smaller male suitors. The eggs tumble along and eventually stick to rocks. A percentage will eventually hatch. Little ones that survive will gradually find their way back to the lake proper and grow to become the next generation of white bass for anglers to catch.
As earlier mentioned, the spawning run is always most pronounced on major river systems that feed large reservoirs with good numbers of the chrome-sided fish. East Texas rivers like the Sabine River above Toledo Bend, the Trinity River above Lake Livingston, the Angelina River above Sam Rayburn and the Neches River above Lake Palestine rank among the best in the state.
Big numbers of whites also fin their way up the Colorado River above Lake Buchanan and the Navasota River that feeds Lake Limestone. Even the major creeks and tributaries that dump into lakes like Cooper, Tawakoni, Somerville, Cedar Creek and Ray Hubbard can attracts hordes of fish when the conditions are right.
Everyone has a theory about what triggers the spawning run from one year to the next. Most experts believe there are a combination of factors involved. Photoperiod, water temperature and river current are the big three.
Photoperiod is directly related to the length of days and nights. As spring nears, days gradually become longer and nights shorter.
The longer days coupled with warming weather gradually nudge water temperatures into 50s. Add in timely rainfall to create crucial current and the spring spawning run won’t be far behind.
Signs of the Times
Jane Gallenbach of Tenaha has reeled in her share of white bass over the years. Gallenbach and her husband, Tom, own River Ridge Campground and RV. The park is located at the water’s edge of what may be the best river in the South for catching numbers of plump fish weighing upwards of 2 1/2 pounds — the Sabine.
Gallenbach has been running guide trips on the Sabine for more than 20 years. Her boat has accounted for several river records, including a 4.04 pound white bass caught by a customer in March 2010. Fittingly, former Houston Chronicle outdoor writer Shannon Tompkins coined Gallenbach the “Queen of the Sabine” in 2011.
The lady angler sent an e-mail in late January indicating the first schools of the year had begun showing up north of the Logansport bridge, despite limited current and low water that at the time was making navigation difficult.
Things changed with a nasty weather system that passed though Texas in early February. The front packed sub-freezing temperatures, ice, snow and brought several inches of cold rain to some areas.
Gallenbach claims the cold snap temporarily stifled the bite, but the big rains that fell upstream were a blessing. As of Feb. 10, the river was still well within its banks with steady current.
“The river came up five feet and that’s a good thing — we needed the water to help with the navigation of boats,” she said. “The water temp dropped to 44 degrees in the river and 42 degrees in the creeks and we didn’t catch a fish for two days. Things are picking back up and we’re catching again with the water beginning to warm back up. It should get better every day.”
Fishing guide Ricky Vandergriff of Bullard offered a similar outlook. Vandergriff says about three inches of cold rain fell on the Lake Palestine watershed in early February. He claims things are looking good with the Neches River moving along at a leisurely clip.
“The water is about 47 degrees, but it is warming. “Unless something changes I’m looking for the run to be going strong by the third week of February. That’s usually when it happens.”
Translation: The white bass spawning run isn’t hitting all cylinders just yet, but it won't be long until Mother Nature turns the key to get things firing full bore on watery hotbeds around the state.
Fishing For White Bass
Catching white bass isn't rocket science. Anyone can catch the brawny fighters with a little coaching, and you don’t necessarily need a boat to play the game. Some rivers offer plenty of bank access.
One of the big keys to success is location. To wit:
On the Sabine, Gallenbach says a few fish are currently setting up behind sandbars, but most are still staging in the deeper water of the main channel. Look for the fish to gravitate to still-water eddies created by sandbars and logjams as the spawning run gains steam.
The fish use the slack water as a place to loaf and ambush forage that might wash by in the adjacent current.
White bass are voracious feeders. Any number of artificial baits will produce strikes.
An all-time favorite is a red/white, 1/4 ounce Original Blakemore Roadrunner. It’s a lead head jig equipped with a thin wire hook, small spinner and a marabou tail that pulsates as bait comes through the water. Slow, steady retrieves usually work best.
Here are a couple of a good Roadrunner fishing tips:
If the fish aren’t biting particularly well, try tipping the hook with a small minnow or crawfish tail. Also, use a fishing line stout enough to bend the hook in case it gets snagged in the brush. You won’t lose as many baits that way. Other good bait choices shallow/medium diving crankbaits and lipless crankbaits like the Rat-L-Trap. Best colors are red, orange and brown to imitate crawfish, or white and silver to mimic shad.
The beauty of fishing during the spawning run is it often means swarms of aggressive fish stacked up in small areas. Time it right and the fishing action can be so fast and furious that a pair of anglers might sit in one spot and box a two-man limit of 50 fish in about as many casts.
That's fun fishing in my book, particularly when you get into an army of thick-shouldered bruisers weighing upwards of two pounds on light tackle.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Outdoors Briefs
Louisiana anglers take top prize in Texas’ biggest team event
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
Louisiana anglers Benji Gulett and Dustin Rivers rallied from sixth place to grab the $100,000 top prize in the weather-shortened Brandon Belt Grand Slam team tournament held Feb. 3-5 on Sam Rayburn. The anglers weighed in a two-day total of 42.69 pounds, besting day-one leaders David Curtis and Mark Mueck who weighed in 41.59.
Originally scheduled as be three-day event, the richest team event ever held on Texas waters was sliced to two-days after a nasty winter weather system packing wind, rain and the wide-spread threat of sleet and ice forced the cancellation of the second round. A full field of 327 teams fished both days.
All total, the tournament paid out around $400,000, including a fully rigged Bass Cat bass boat that went to Russell Lee and Brandon Dickenson for catching the big bass of the event, a 9.73 pounder.
The top 41 finishers earned checks down to $1,250. Curtis/Mueck banked $30,000 for second, followed by Mark Martin/James Laramore, 40.68, $18,750; Glen Webb and Jonathan Harper, 40.68, $18,750; and Lee/Dickenson, 40.38, $10,000.
The tournament’s biggest winner was the The Father’s Heart Orphanage, a Brazilian orphanage providing endangered children with immediate safe refuge as it also seeks to find long-term solutions for them and their families. According to the Carter Willmon, director of operations for the event, $104,580 was raised for the orphanage through contributions from partner companies and live auctions.
TPWD waterfowl surveys
TPWD’s mid-winter waterfowl surveys indicate a pair of early January cold fronts really changed the duck landscape across most of Texas in 2022. That’s the word from wildlife biologist Billy Lambert of Hearne.
Lambert says the surveys showed overall duck numbers in 2022 were up 50 percent from the all-time low recorded in 2021.
“We are now just five percent below the long term average on total ducks estimated in Texas,” Lambert said. “The Oaks and Prairies for the second year in a row had very few ducks and this year’s survey marks the lowest duck estimate in 26 years. A big increase in ducks were observed on the small stock ponds of the Rolling Plains, which were up 60 percent from the previous year and is the second highest duck estimate observed in 26 years for this region.”
Lambert added that diving ducks along the Gulf Coast were up significantly thanks record concentrations of redheads in the south Texas bays. “Without those two significant cold fronts these numbers would have been very different,” he said. “Luckily it came before duck season closed.”
MLF on Fork Feb. 19-25
Some of the nation’s top bass pros will be in Texas Feb. 19-25 as the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour hosts its Toro Stage Two event on Lake Fork.
The six-day tournament will begin with an 80-angler field that will be whittled down to the Top 10 for the championship round. The purse totals more than $805,000 with a top payout of $100,000 going to the winner. Bass must weigh at least two pounds to be scorable.
Local BPT pro Kelly Jordon of Flint thinks the event could turn into a pre-spawn slugfest if the weather cooperates.
“The weather is going to be the key – looking at the forecast it looks like we’ve got a little bit of a warming trend coming. If that water can get up into the 52-55 degrees this event has the potential to be out of this world,” Jordon said. “The pre-spawn bite is going to be starting out, and those fish will be hungry and ready to eat.”
Anglers will launch each day at 7:30 a.m. from the Oak Ridge Marina. Takeout will begin at 4:30 p.m. Fans can attend all launch and takeout events. You can follow the tournament live at majorleaguefishing.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.