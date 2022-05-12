Genetics testing has confirmed that an 11.07 pound black bass caught Feb. 22 at Lake O.H. Ivie by Brady Stanford of Midland is an F1-hybrid of a smallmouth bass crossed with a largemouth bass. The DNA testing was carried out at the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Analytical Services Laboratory in San Marcos by Dijar Lutz-Carrillo, TPWD geneticist and senior scientist.
Stanford’s fish is the largest of its kind ever reported in the world. The angler has submitted an application to the International Game Fish Association for consideration as a new world record smallmouth/largemouth hybrid.
IGFA’ Angler Recognition Coordinator Zach Bellapigna said Stanford’s paper work has been processed and that the record is pending.
“Everything on the application looks good, but the record won’t be official until it undergoes final review,” Bellapigna said. “It could be three weeks to a month.”
If accepted, the bass will top the current IGFA world record of 7.60 pounds that was caught from ‘Ivie in March 2021 by Wyatt Frankens of Corrigan. The fish also will rank as a new Texas state record, besting Brandon Burks’ state record 8.32 pounder caught in January 2022.
Burks’ fish was disqualified from consideration as a world record by the IGFA because it was caught on a five-wire umbrella rig (A-rig) equipped with as many swim baits and hooks.
IGFA’s current rules contain language that disqualifies fish from world record entry that are caught using “more than one bait with hooks at a time.” In Texas, there are no restrictions on the number of baits and hooks that may be used on an A-rig by recreational anglers on public waters.
O.H. Ivie has had a really hot hand for kicking out big bass in recent times. The lake produced 12 Toyota ShareLunker Legacy lunkers (fish over 13 pounds) during each of the last two collection seasons.
The lake has also produced several of the whopper hybrids over the last few years, but none to compare to the bruiser that slammed Stanford’s swim bait earlier this year.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department fisheries biologist Lynn Wright says he has very little data on the lake’s hybrid population other than reports he hears about catching them. The biologist said he and his staff have never collected one of the fish during years of electrofishing surveys.
Regardless, the fish are finning around out there in catchable numbers, and they are obviously growing some shoulders.
How large can the crossbreeds possibly get?
Wright says no one knows for certain, because information about the fish is so limited. However, based on the idea that the state record smallmouth is 7.93 pounds and the state record largemouth is 18.18 pounds, he thinks the growth threshold might be somewhere in the middle.
“I think it would be conceivable that we could see one in the 12-13 pound range,” Wright said. “We have no idea how old that 11 pounder was and we have no idea how fast those fish are growing. With the number of 14-16 pound bass ‘Ivie has been pumping out, the conditions are obviously right for growing big fish. If a hybrid was going to grow that big, I think O.H. Ivie would be the place where it could happen.”
Big Bass Gold: Texas angler cracks 11.10 pounder to take second Big Bass Splash win
(Cutline for 1 Photo, Guy with trophy) Ralph Dupuy of Groves hoists the winner’s trophy after taking the top spot in the 2022 Big Bass Splash on Sam Rayburn. Dupuy is the first two-time winner amateur fishing’s oldest big bass event. He also won the tournament in 2018. (Courtesy Photo)
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
Some fairy tale fishing stories have unfolded during the long history of the Sam Rayburn Big Bass Splash hosted by Sealy Outdoors. Ralph Dupuy’s recent encounter with double-digit lunker is solid proof that lightning can indeed strike in the same place twice.
On April 24, Dupuy was crowned the winner of the 38th annual amateur only fishing derby that drew 2,900 contestants and awarded more than $550,000 in cash and prizes to lucky anglers who reeled in the big ones.
Dupuy, a 38-year-old refinery construction worker from Groves, weighed in an 11.10-pound largemouth on the second morning of the three-day event. The fish put him at the top of the leaderboard in the overall standings for good.
He earned a grand prize package including a fully rigged Phoenix bass boat, a RAM truck, $10,000 cash, plus an additional $5,000 in hourly money for weighing in the biggest fish of the bonus hour. The total value, around $120,000.
“It was unbelievable,” Dupuy said.
Indeed, it was. Dupuy’s 2022 Big Bass Splash title isn’t his first. The father of four also won the 2018 event on ‘Rayburn with a 12.05 whopper he caught on a Zoom Brush Hog in 18 feet of water.
He is the first angler to win the popular big bass derby twice. He won the recent Sealy event fishing from the Triton bass boat he won in 2018.
Dupuy, who claims he fishes the lake just about every weekend, took a shallower approach this year. He was fishing with his uncle, Bryant Rodriguez, when he made a casual cast into five feet of water that produced an extraordinary fish. His bait of choice was a black/blue V&M Chopstick, a soft stick bait.
“It was about 6:10 a.m. on our first stop of the morning, just beginning to crack daylight,” he recalled. “We we were fishing around some hydrilla along a random shoreline at mid-lake. It was maybe my sixth cast of the morning when I caught her. I still can’t believe it.”
Tournament director Bob Sealy said he’s seen some some bizarre things unfold in amateur fishing’s oldest big bass event, but Dupuy’s accomplishment is a first.
He’s won two trucks, two boats and cash totaling nearly a quarter million dollars — not bad for two fish a few days on the water,” Sealy said.
While Dupuy took home the tournament’s biggest prize, he wasn’t the only angler to find big bass gold on Sam Rayburn during the April 22-24 derby.
Rounding out the Top 5 overall winners were:
Ocey Johnson, Cleveland, 9.95, $20,000; Bobby Amidon, Leander, 9.65, $15,000; Joshua Talley, Shongalou, LA., 9.40, $10,000; and James Anthony, 9.29, $5,000.
The fishermen weren’t the only winners. Tournament director Bob Sealy said $14,000 from the charity event was donated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.
Sealy also noted the upcoming Toledo Bend Big Splash set for May 21-23 out of Cypress Bend Marina. The tournament will award $500,000 in cash and prizes, including nearly $251,000 in hourly cash for the 15 heaviest single fish weighed in each hour.
Entry fee is $165 for one day; $215 for two days; or $265 for three days. Anglers can register in advance or find more information at sealyoutdoors.com.
Outdoors Briefs
MLDP enrollment underway for 2022-23 hunting season
Cutline for 1 Photo (Deer) Texas hunters and land managers interested in joining the state’s Managed Lands Deer Program should make note of enrollment deadlines. (Photo by Matt Williams)
by Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
Texas deer managers and landowners interested in joining Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Managed Lands Deer Program, or renewing an existing plan under the program’s Conservation Option or Harvest Option for the upcoming 2022-23 hunting season, should make note of the enrollment dates.
Open enrollment for the MLDP Conservation Option runs through June 15. The Harvest Option opens May 1 and runs through Sept. 1.
Around since the late 1990s, the state-run MLDP is intended to help promote healthier deer herds, improve habitat and ultimately produce more bucks of better quality on private lands, the department says.
Participating land managers and hunters receive some pretty sweet perks. Among them are greater flexibility in managing their deer herds by allowing for an extended hunting season and, in many cases, more lenient harvest quotas than those granted during the regular season framework under county-specific guidelines. Land managers also can receive technical guidance from department wildlife biologists in developing management strategies tailored to individual properties with specific goals in mind.
Participation on both levels is voluntary. The program was historically free, but not anymore.
In 2017, the 85th Texas Legislature authorized the state agency to develop a MLDP fee structure in order to help offset the cost of operating a program that has witnessed immense growth since it was founded in 1996. To the disapproval of some, TPWD began charging annual fees to MLDP participation in 2021.
TPWD calls the Harvest Option “an automated, ’do-it-yourself’ option for MLDP participation.” It’s the cheaper of the two options and considerably less involved than the Conservation Option.
Deer harvest recommendations, tag issuance and general guidance about wildlife and wildlife habitat management are provided under the HO. It does not require participants to engage in habitat management practices, gather deer population data or to work directly with a TPWD wildlife biologist.
The Conservation Option take a more hands-on management approach. According to TPWD reports, deer managers engage with a TPWD biologist to receive “customized, ranch-specific habitat and deer harvest recommendations and MLDP tag issuance for white-tailed deer and/or mule deer.” Participants are required to gather and report deer data, meet harvest quotas and perform prescribed habitat management practices. Learn more about MLDP on the TPWD website.
Enrollment fees for are as follows:
Conservation Option:
• Standalone Property: $300 for the first management unit, $30 for each additional management unit
• Aggregate Site: $300
• Wildlife Management Cooperative member: $30 per management unit
Harvest Option:
• Standalone Property: $30 per management unit
• Aggregate Site: $30
ShareLunker grand prize winner claims 5K shopping spree
Frank Cleghorn of Vinton, LA., was recently chosen as the winner of a $5,000 Bass Pro Shops shopping spree and an annual Texas fishing license up for grabs in the 2021 Toyota ShareLunker grand prize drawing.
Every angler who entered qualifying fish in the ShareLunker program from Jan. 1, 2021 to Dec. 31, 2021 was eligible to win. The program has four different categories based on the size of the fish and the timing of the catch — Lunker class (8 pounds or 24 inches), Elite class (10 pounds plus), Legend class (13 pounds plus caught outside the Jan. 1 - March 31 spawning season) and Legacy class (13 pounds plus (13 pounds plus caught Jan. 1 - March 31 and turned in for spawning).
Cleghorn was selected from 460 eligible entries in 2021. He landed a 12.60 pound Elite class fish in March 2021 at Lake Falcon.
The 2022 Toyota ShareLunker season is currently underway and runs through Dec. 31 Anglers who catch qualifying fish can enter them online or using a special phone app. To learn more, see texassharelunker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.