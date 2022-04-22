One of the captivating things about spring turkey hunting is that no two hunts are ever the same.
Some hunts come together so easily that it hardly seems like a challenge. The hunter toots on a call to simulate a hen turkey playing hard to get and a love-sick gobbler comes shuffling into shotgun range like a puppet on string, colorful plumage puffed as it does a signature dance accompanied by boisterous fits of gobbling, spitting and drumming.
One shot. Lights out.
Other times closing out the deal isn't so simple. Some birds may gobble once in response to a call and never say another peep. It can be especially frustrating when a gobbler answers a sexy invitation repeatedly, all the while heading off in the opposite direction.
Craig White of Huntington takes his spring turkey hunting more serious than most. White is a former president of the Texas State Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation. He has played the game many times in several different states over the years.
White finished out his wild turkey Grand Slam in 2021. A Grand Slam involves harvesting four of the six species of wild turkey — the Rio Grande, Eastern, Merriam’s and the Osceola. It is among the top feats recognized by the NWTF.
Completing the Grand Slam was a time-consuming task for White. It took 14 years for him to pull it off.
He hopes to fill out his Royal and World slams by taking a Gould’s and Ocellated gobbler in Mexico in the next 2-3 years.
“The Ocellated gobbler is a really cool looking bird,” he said. “It looks like a wild turkey mated with a peacock.”
White spends about 15 days in the field hunting turkeys each spring. He has experienced some memorable hunts and bagged a number of trophy gobblers along the way.
Whites’ first gobbler — a Rio Grande with two beards measuring 10 and 9 inches — ranked as his best bird until this season. He topped it with a triple-bearded gobbler with inch long spurs he shot on April 10 on a private ranch northeast of Brady in McCulloch County. The beards measured 9 1/2, 6 1/2 and 5 inches, respectively.
There is a good story behind the wily ol’ Tom.
It was the final morning of a three-day hunt and the birds hadn’t be very cooperative. White said the birds were gobbling really good on the roost, but once they hit the ground they got pretty tight-lipped.
“You had to be get pretty close to get one to bust loose and gobble, but they still weren’t real responsive,” he said. “I’m not sure if they were henned up or what.”
White had spent the first two days hunting from ground blinds with his wife, Melissa. He decided to change things up on the final morning by striking out alone. The plan was to walk for 100 yards or so, stop and call until he heard receptive bird.
The aggressive run and gun strategy eventually worked out.
White said he was slipping along a dry creek bottom when he came across a small herd of cattle loafing in his path. Not wanting to spook the cattle, White threw on the brakes, set-up and called like a lonesome hen.
He heard the definitive gobble a minute or so later.
“I could tell the bird was on the opposite side of the cows,” he said. “When I eased that direction the cows started running up the creek. I just followed along, kind of using them for cover as I picked up the pace.”
White said he skirted along behind the cattle for about 150 yards before they peeled off and raced out of the creek bottom. Not sure of the gobbler’s location, he hid in the brush and waited a couple of minutes before making a seductive yelp.
White could tell when the bird gobbled back that it was close. “He stuck his head out from behind some brush about 50 yards away,” he said. “I ended up shooting him at 40 yards.”
The story gets better. The firearm White used to blast the turkey wasn’t a conventional 12-gauge.
He used a TriStar Viper G2 .410 bore semi-automatic. The pistol-grip shotgun was matched with Federal Heavyweight TSS 3-inch shotshells packed with No. 9 shot and a JEBS “Head Hunter” XX Turkey Choke to throw a tight shot pattern.
“I bought the shotgun for my wife and that’s the first time I’d used it,” White said. “It patterns really sweet. Plus, it weighs about half as much as my 12 gauge.”
White retrieved the bird, but didn’t pay much attention to its credentials until after he arrived back at camp. There, he discovered it had three beards instead of one.
It’s not every day that you hear about a spring hunter taking a gobbler with multiple beards, but Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wild turkey program leader Jason Hardin says it happens more often than some may think.
“It is always cool to see, but it’s not that rare,” Hardin said. “I’ve killed a couple with multiple beards myself. I’ve seen gobblers with no beard and some with no spurs. There’s all kinds of stuff running around out there. Birds with 2-3 beards — even more — are more common than those with no beard or no spurs.”
Turkey hunters place a lot of emphasis on beard and spur length when assessing the quality of a bird. Those traits, combined with the weight, also are taken into account when scoring a turkey for the NWTF’s Wild Turkey Records Program.
The recognition program started in 1982 and has since registered more than 27,000 birds nationwide. NWTF maintains a searchable data base of records by state and county on its website, nwtf.org.
Additionally, there is an interactive map with clickable pins that display the total number of birds harvested by county, along with the average and top score, weight, beard and spur length of the birds recorded by county. It costs $15 to enter a bird using simple instructions. Birds can be entered by current NWTF members online or by mail.
Records are maintained in several categories for Rio Grande, Eastern, Gould's, Merriam's, Florida and Ocellated turkeys. Two of those subspecies are found in Texas - the Rio Grande and Eastern.
Birds are ranked according to spur length, beard length, weight and total points. The are divisions for turkeys taken by modern firearm, archery and muzzleloader, and two "types" of turkey - typical and atypical.
Several Texas birds that rank high among the national records. In 2007, Cody May of New Boston shot a Bowie County eastern gobbler that ranks No. 1 overall in the beard length category for typical Eastern gobblers nationwide. May's bird had one beard measuring a 22.5-inches long.
Texas Rio Grande gobblers occupy the eight of the Top 10 national spots for the longest spur, including three at 2.0 inches. Kansas holds the number one spot for spur length 2.25 inches.
The heaviest typical eastern is a 37.61 pounder killed in Kentucky. The top Texas eastern bird by weight is a 28.125 pounder from Red River Co. Texas’ heaviest Rio is a 30.75 pounder from Montague Co.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches, Tx. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Sidebar
Tale of the tape:
Here's how to score a gobbler using the NWTF scoring system:
* Step 1: Weigh the turkey in pounds and ounces and convert the ounces to decimal form.
* Step 2: Measure each spur. Spurs should be measured along the outside center, from the point at which the spur protrudes from the scaled leg skin to the tip of the spur. Add both spur measurements and multiply the combined length of the spurs by 10. The total equals the points awarded for the spurs.
* Step 3: Measure the beard length starting at the protrusion of the skin to the tip and convert it to decimal form. Multiply the beard length figure by 2. This is the number of points awarded for beard length.
On turkeys with multiple beards, measure each beard and convert the total of each to decimals. Add the figures together and multiply by 2 to determine the total number of points.
* Step 4: Add the weight, spur and beard point totals together. This is the final score for your turkey.
— Source: NWTF
Fat Cat: Mississippi River gives up 131 pound state record
by Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
Everybody likes a big fish story.
Here’s a tale about another record-class blue catfish from the Mississippi River, this one hauled in Eugene Cronley of Brandon.
Cronley was rod and reel fishing on the Mississippi on April 7 when something big scooped up the chunk of fresh skipjack herring he was using for bait. The bite turned into the battle of a lifetime.
“We had to untie the boat and float down the river,” Cronley told the Clarion Ledger. “I couldn't move him. I'd pull on him and take in a foot of line and he'd pull and take 10 feet. I just sat there like I was hung up.”
Cronley fought with the fish for about 40 minutes before he was able to put it in the boat, according to reports from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks Fisheries Bureau.
The fat cat later registered 131 pounds on certified scales. It crushes the former state record of 95 pounds caught in 2009.
Just shy of 57 inches long, Cronley’s fish is a whopper, indeed. But it is hardly the biggest blue cat ever reported.
Nick Anderson owns that title with a 143 pounder caught in June 2011 from Kerr Reservoir/Buggs Island Lake in Virginia. The fish is recognized as a world record by the International Game Fish Association.
Anderson’s catch is the fourth blue cat to snap the IGFA world record since Jan. 2004, when Texas angler Cody Mullenix of Howe landed a 121.5 pounder while fishing from shore at Lake Texoma along the Texas/Oklahoma border.
Mullenix’s fish still stands as the Texas state record, but it didn’t last long as the IGFA world record. Illinois angler Tim Pruitt broke it in May 2005 with a 58 inch Mississippi River giant weighing 124 pounds.
Pruitt’s world record held until July 2010, when Missouri angler Greg Bernal landed a 130 pounder from the Missouri River. Bernal’s catfish still ranks as the Missouri state record.
