Legendary Texas bass angler and lure designer Lonnie Stanley passed away in August at 75, but his memory will live on at the Bass Fishing Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mo.
Pete Robbins, a BFHOF board member and Bassmaster Senior Writer, passed along the welcomed message via cell phone on the afternoon of Feb. 16. Stanley’s family and a circle of close friends gathered to take the call at the Huntington-based shop where the veteran angler worked for decades building his signature jigs, spinnerbaits and a host of other fish-catching baits.
Patsy, Stanley’s wife of 57 years, was on receiving end of the conversation.
“It came off really well,” said Clifford Wiedman with Hale Lure/Stanley Jigs. “It was pretty special. Pasty had no idea. She was excited when she heard the news. We all all were.”
It’s recognition well deserved.
An icon in the fishing industry for more than 40 years, Stanley was a master innovator whose wheels were always turning in hopes of figuring a way to build a better mousetrap. He was a friend to many and a great family man who was well-known for his willingness to lend a helpful hand for good causes.
Not all of his fishing baits turned out to be best sellers, but a bunch of them did. Stanley was famous for his signature series jigs, but he also built a heck of a spinnerbait in his trademark Vibra-Shaft model. He also help popularize frog fishing with the Ribbit buzz toad and a special double frog hook fittingly called the “Double Take.”
Stanley’s baits helped anglers reel in some big ones, too.
In 1986, Lake Fork fishing guide Mark Stevenson caught a 17.67 pound largemouth on a Stanley Jig. The former state record took a 1/2-ounce model dressed with a black/brown/pink skirt and a plum craw worm trailer. Stevenson’s bass still ranks as the biggest Texas bass ever reeled in on an artificial lure. Close to 100 Toyota ShareLunkers have been caught on jigs over the years, many of them manufactured by Stanley.
In addition to being a master lure designer, Stanley was a well-accomplished angler himself. He competed in nearly 125 Bassmaster pro level events during his career, won two of them and banked more than $300,000 in earnings along the way.
His most lucrative victory came at the 1987 BASS Megabucks event in Florida, where he won $108,000. He also won on his home lake, Sam Rayburn, in 1992.
Stanley qualified for the Bassmaster Classic five times between 1982-92. He was named to the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame in 2012.
The 2022 BFHOF induction ceremony is set for Oct. 6 in Springfield. Stanley’s induction class includes two other tournament pros, a tournament organization executive, a former BASS tournament director and a well-known outdoor writer. All will be recognized for their contributions to the sport.
Here’s a synopsis their accomplishments, according to the BFHOF:
* Tommy Biffle: A 34-year touring pro with winnings totaling more than $3 million, Biffle is best known as a shallow water expert who pioneered techniques such as pitching’ and “bottom buggin’. The latter spurred the development of his signature Biffle Bug creature bait paired with a Biffle Hardhead hinged jighead.
Biffle has won eight Bassmaster tournaments and qualified for 19 Bassmaster Classics and eight FLW Cups. He currently competes in Major League Fishing events and stays active in promoting tournament fishing, children’s derbies, water safety, fish care and high school and college fishing.
* Aaron Martens: Martens, 49, passed away in 2021 after a 19-month battle with brain cancer. He left an eternal mark on an industry that was his lifeblood more than a quarter century.
Best known for his prowess as a finesse fisherman and a master of the drop-shot technique, “AMart” was a three-time Bassmaster Angler of the Year who collected nine Bassmaster wins during a storied career that began in 1997. He also was a 20-time Bassmaster Classic qualifier, four-time Bassmaster Classic runner-up, a three-time US Open winner, two-time FLW Tour champion and a three-time FLW Cup Qualifier. Many of his peers regarded him as the best natural talent to ever cradle a baitcaster or spinning reel.
* Kathy Fennel: Fennel has been involved in tournament operations since 1982. She was named operations manager at FLW in 1996 and later promoted up the ladder to vice president of operations, executive vice president/chief operating officer and president of operations in 2010. She is currently an executive vice president and general manager for Major League Fishing.
* Dewey Kendrick: Kendrick was tournament director for BASS in from 1986-2002. A stickler for strict rules, he paved the way to many critical changes in the evolution of professional tournament fishing, including a Pro-Am format, a change to a five-bass limit, a rule that all sight fish must be hooked in the mouth and the increased horsepower limit from 150 to 250. Additionally, Kendrick was instrumental in taking pro level events to previously uncharted waters in the northern US.
* Steve Quinn: Quinn has been involved in the fishing industry and outdoor writing for 35 years, including 30 years as an editor at In-Fisherman Magazine. In 1989, he published the first scientific paper demonstrating the benefits of catch and release on largemouth bass fisheries. Quinn has served on committees for the American Fisheries Society and received the Award of Excellence from the AFS Fisheries Management section.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Outdoors Briefs
Oklahoma angler cracks 17.06 pounder at ‘Ivie, Texas’ biggest since 1992
By Matt Williams
Outdoors Writer
Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Toyota ShareLunker program accepted four more Legacy class entries between Feb. 18-24, including two from Lake O.H. Ivie, one from Possum Kingdom and one from Houston County Lake near Crockett.
The ‘Ivie fish are especially noteworthy. One of the bass weighed in at 17.06 pounds. Caught on Feb. 24 by Oklahoma angler Brodey Davis, the new lake record is the No. 7 heaviest Texas bass of all-time and the biggest reported since 1992. Davis’ 9-year-old son, Stetson, was onboard when he boated the giant bass on an Alabama rig.
Oklahoma’s Josh Jones turned in the other ‘Ivie ShareLunker on Feb. 23. The 14.79 pounder is Jones’ second Legacy Lunker of 2022 and his fourth since Feb. 2021. Jones’ recent catch makes him the first angler to turn in four Legacy class fish in the program’s 36-year history.
The Possum Kingdom fish weighed 13.06 pounds and was caught by Montana Hand of Weatherford, reportedly on an Alabama rig while using forward-facing sonar. Jonney Smoldas of Crockett caught the Houston County bass on a Strike King 10XD crank bait. It weighed 13.34 pounds.
The 2022 total of Legacy class entries stood at 12 as of Feb. 25. TPWD will continue its collection of 13-pound-plus females for spawning in hatchery raceways through March 31.
Possum Kingdom has been the state’s second hottest lake for big ones behind Lake O.H. Ivie since the program launched Jan. 1. Hand’s fish is PK’s third entry of the year, all coming in February. O.H. Ivie has seven entries
This is PK’s most productive run in program history. Prior to this year the lake had kicked out only two entries — one in 1989 and another in 1991.
TPWD fisheries biologist Robert Mauk credits the recent run on big bass partially to a lingering drought that lasted from 2012-15. Terrestrial vegetation that sprouted on the dry lakebed was flooded when the lake refilled.
The resulting influx of nutrients benefitted the entire food chain while providing much improvement to critical spawning habitat and bolstering recruitment of young fish.
Mauk and his staff have been hearing about good numbers of fish in the 8-12 pound range over the last year. He believes the “new lake effect” has something to do with it.
“Possum Kingdom was long overdue for a ShareLunker,” he said. “These fish didn’t come as much of a surprise, but it sure is exciting to see it happening. My guess is there are more where those came from. The lake is great shape right now.”
The Houston County bass came as a pleasant surprise. It’s the first Legacy Lunker reported from the 1,300-acre reservoir near Crockett since 1990 and its fourth since 1988.
Spring turkey around the corner
The 2022 spring turkey season get underway in a few weeks. Season dates vary with the region and/or counties.
* South Zone Rio Grande, March 19 - May 1
* Rio Grande North Zone, April 2 - May 15
* Rio Grande Special 1-bird limit counties, April 1-30. 10 counties, Bastrop, Caldwell, Colorado, Fayette, Jackson, Lavaca, Lee, Matagorda, Milam, and Wharton.
* Eastern Turkey, April 22-May 14. 12 counties only -- Bowie, Cass, Fannin, Grayson, Jasper, Lamar, Marion, Nacogdoches, Newton, Polk, Red River and Sabine.
* Youth Only North Zone, March 26 - 27 and May 21-22.
* Youth Only South Zone, March 12-13 and May 7-8
Garmin announces forward-facing upgrade
Crappie and bass anglers on the fence about investing in forward-facing sonar should wait a few weeks if they are leaning towards Garmin’s LiveScope technology.
On Feb. 22, the company announced an upgraded system — LiveScope Plus — will be available sometime in March. Among other things, ‘Plus is advertised to produce better target separation, reduced noise, higher resolution and sharper images than the current system.
Current systems can be upgraded with a software update and new Plus LVS34 transducer that will retail for around $1,200. The new LiveScope system with the transducer included will sell for about $1,700.
Another state/world record hybrid pending record at ‘Ivie
On Feb. 22, Brady Stanford of Midland reeled in an enormous 11.07-pound black bass at Lake O.H. Ivie that may be the heaviest hybrid smallmouth/largemouth cross ever caught worldwide.
Texas Parks and Wildlife Department fisheries biologists sent DNA samples to the state lab in San Marcos for genetics verification. If genetics testing confirms the bass as a hybrid cross, it could rank as a new state record and world record, pending certification by TPWD and the International Game Fish Association.
Stanford said he caught the bass on a 1/4-ounce jig head tipped with a 3.8 ounce swim bait. An ’Ivie regular well-known for catching the big ones, Stanford caught a 15.03 Legacy Lunker in January that was put on loan to TPWDs’ Toyota ShareLunker program.
The current state record hybrid belongs to fishing guide Brandon Burks of Stephenville. On Jan. 12, Burks used a five wire Alabama rig equipped with as many swim baits and live hooks to catch the 8.36 pounder. The fish topped the former state and current IGFA world record 7.60 pounder caught in March 2021 at ‘Ivie Wyatt Frankens of Corrigan. Frankens said he caught his fish on a 3/4 ounce jig head tipped with a swim bait.
Burks was told by IGFA that his fish would not qualify as a world record, because it was caught in violation of an IGFA rule stating that “Only one lure containing hooks may be used at a time” in order for a catch to be considered for a world record.
The IGFA rule makes no specifications regarding Alabama rigs. There are no limits on the number of baits or hooks that may be used on Alabama rigs in Texas waters.
