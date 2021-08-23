Ennis resident and immigration attorney Pierina Otiniano announced her candidacy for the Texas State House District 10 special election today, an open seat vacated by now Congressman Jake Ellzey.
“Our community is tired of politicians who walk in lockstep with his/her party in Austin, pushing extreme agendas that are far out of step with Ellis and Henderson County families,” she said. “While other candidates in this race should be advocating to fix our failing electrical grid or creating jobs, they are spending their time pushing one divisive culture war after the next. We need leaders in Austin who are focused on helping families with daily challenges, not engaging in partisan fights.” Otiniano is a first-generation American who immigrated to the United States from Peru at the age of six.
She has built a career as an immigration attorney advocating for the underdog and making sure that working-people get a fair shot in our justice system. She said she will fight to create a government that will get back to solving problems for the people of Texas – fixing our power grid, ensuring that every child has access to a quality education, and that every family can see and afford a doctor.
Early voting in the special election for House District 10 will be held from Aug. 23 to 27 and Election Day is scheduled for Aug. 31. For more information, visit www.PierinaForTexas.com.
