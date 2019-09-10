The Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed they are investigating a fire that injured two workers at a Block T Petroleum site in Henderson County.
The fire happened Friday, Sept. 6 around 8 a.m. at the site off FM 317.
Two employees of the rig company “Pioneer” were injured in the fire. Their injuries were not considered life-threatening.
When the call came in for an oil tank fire with two injuries, first responders didn’t know exactly what to expect, but they knew what to look for.
"I was coming from the [FM] 315 area and you could see the smoke, or what we call a header, from there, so we knew it was burning," said Chris Moore, the Coffee City fire chief.
