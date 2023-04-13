OrthoLoneStar, the largest independent orthopedic practice in Texas, has named Anthony Brooks, Azalea Orthopedics CEO, as their new Chief Operating Officer effective April 1, 2023.
Azalea Orthopedics is headquartered in Tyler with a local office in Athens.
Brooks is a highly respected, nationally known, healthcare industry veteran who joined Azalea
Orthopedics in 2018 as its Chief Executive Officer. Prior to joining Azalea, he served as the Chief Operating Officer at the Longview Regional Medical Center in Longview, Texas. He also held the positions of Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Chief Executive Officer for the Sparks Health System in Arkansas.
Brooks earned his Masters of Business Administration from Webster University, St. Louis, Missouri.
“OrthoLoneStar is very fortunate to have the caliber of leadership that Anthony Brooks brings to our
organization. Our entire executive team is thrilled with the efficiencies and growth that he will bring to this position,” stated Dr. Bryan Williamson, Orthopedic Surgeon and OrthoLoneStar Board Member.
As OrthoLoneStar COO, Mr. Brooks will oversee the executive management and daily operations of six statewide orthopedic practices: Houston based Advanced Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine and Fondren Orthopedic Group; Dallas based Texas Orthopaedic Associates and Carrell Clinic; Azalea Orthopedics based in Tyler, and Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates based in Austin.
“I’m excited to continue the work of building OrthoLoneStar into the premier orthopedic platform in Texas and beyond,” says Brooks. “My ability to closely collaborate with a distinguished team of physicians, practice leaders and dedicated staff members will ultimately benefit thousands of patients by delivering exceptional service and outcomes.”
