Athens Order of Eastern Star will host an indoor garage sale fundraiser from 8:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at the Athens Masonic Lodge Hall at 2030 Hwy. 175 E. Proceeds from the event will help provide benefits to our community.
Among the organization’s objectives is to care for the orphaned, widowed, and those in need. Throughout the year, it conducts various fundraising events to provide items such as Christmas gifts for needy families, donations to the Food Pantry, Toys for Tots with the fire department, and aid victims of fire or other disasters, to name just a few.
