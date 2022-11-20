Faith Church of Athens is hosting its third Operation: Silver Angels, which helps provide Christmas blessings to residents of several local senior living residences and they need the community’s help to fill the stockings.
What started as a blessing to around 70 seniors living isolated during Christmas 2020 has grown and expanded over the years from one senior center to now four. However, the goal remains the same and that is to bless an elderly person during the holidays with unexpected goodies from the community that cares about them.
Brandy and Raymond Magee, Ministry Team Leaders, and the family of members at Faith Church of Athens hope that the community will help to donate many items to bless local seniors at Park Highland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Advanced Rehabilitation and Health Care of Athens, South Place Nursing Center, and Athens Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Items requested that will be placed in stockings for residents are soft candy, lip balm, colored pencils, word search books, hot cocoa, mini flashlights, pens, crossword puzzle books, chocolates, crayons, pencils, and adult coloring books.
Donations can be dropped off through Wednesday, Dec. 7 at Faith Church of Athens, Loft 175 Salon, Purity Salon & Spa, and Island Tans Gift Boutique.
For more information, visit www.faithchurchofathens.com.
