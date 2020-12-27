Faith Church of Athens delivered Operation Silver Angels stockings to the residents of Park Highland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Wednesday. The community really stepped up to the request for assistance and gave enough items to fill the stockings for PHNRC and another nursing home.
"We are so very proud of our church and our community,” Faith Church of Athens stated. "We blessed every resident of Park Highland Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with a stocking full of items that they wanted and needed, and a blanket! We even have enough items to bless another facility. God is so good! Thank you to everyone that helped us. Operation Silver Angels was a great success! We love our church and our city”
Faith Church of Athens noticed the effect the pandemic was having on seniors who were isolated from family and friends at local nursing facilities. When they found out residents were only given a small stipend for needs and wants many take for granted, they wanted to do something for both body and soul. After a story in the Athens Review, the community delivered needed items to the church drop off point at The 903 Co.
Stockings were filled with things such as batteries, juice boxes, flashlights, jewelry, treats, cologne makeup and hand sanitizers, and given along with a homemade fleece blanket. The church said it wanted to be a blessing.
Faith Church of Athens is on Facebook and has services at 10:45 a.m. each Sunday. For more information, visit www.faithchurchofathens.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.