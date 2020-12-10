Operation Silver Angel is gathering items to fill at least 70 Christmas stockings for nursing home residentsImagine day after day looking out of your window with no visitors or affection?This is reality for too many seniors, leading to depression and a desire to give up according to caregivers.
Nursing home residents are currently shut off from society and each other, but Faith Church of Athens hopes to bring joy and love to residents of Park Highlands Nursing and Rehabilitation through a stocking drive.
Each stocking will be filled with goodies and presented with a handmade blanket. In order to help more seniors, the community can donate stocking stuffers by Dec. 19.
“As part of a bigger effort to help our neighbors, we have been working on projects,” said Raymond Magee, Ministry Teams director. “The nursing home was on our radar, but since COVID protocols, it really highlights the isolation and loneliness they must feel. It spoke to us and we wanted to be a blessing.”
Under normal circumstances, Park Highlands hosts a wreath auction benefiting a Christmas party and presents. Unfortunately, with the visiting restrictions it was not able to proceed this year. The church hopes to fill that gap through Operation Silver Angel.
Residents are only given a small stipend each month and cannot run to a store for themselves. Some residents use their funds on necessities while others go without to afford an occasional treat.
Faith Church hopes to help them stretch their dollars by assisting with these commonly purchased items.
The church is hoping to gather enough items to fill 70 stockings.
Donations needed include puzzle books, word searches, coloring books and pencils, pens, cologne, mints, Goldfish crackers, stamps, lip balm, hand warmers, small hand sanitizers, change purses, LED flashlights, inexpensive costume jewelry, cocoa, Gatorade, nail polish, phone chargers, fruit pies, snacks, batteries of all sizes and juice boxes.
Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at The 903 Co., a new Athens clothing boutique located at 606 Maryland.
If more items are gathered, the church will extend the program to other seniors in need.
Some get an occasional window visit for a few moments, but many do not and Christmas parties give them something to look forward to. This year has been tough on everyone, but if you can find it in your budget to help purchase these basic items, it would bring delight to these dear souls.
If you would like more information about Faith Church of Athens visit www.faithchurchofathens.com. Livestream services are available at 10:45 a.m. each Sunday on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.