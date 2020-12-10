Donations needed include puzzle books, word searches, coloring books and pencils, pens, cologne, mints, Goldfish crackers, stamps, lip balm, hand warmers, small hand sanitizers, change purses, LED flashlights, inexpensive costume jewelry, cocoa, Gatorade, nail polish, phone chargers, fruit pies, snacks, batteries of all sizes and juice boxes.

Items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at The 903 Co., a new Athens clothing boutique located at 606 Maryland.

Marlena Taylor, Park Highlands Admission Coordinator and a resident are pictured with the 2019 Wreaths. Faith Church of Athens now hopes to bring joy through Christmas stockings.